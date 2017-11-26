Malik Jackson-Jermaine Gresham fight after game

AP

Cardinals tight end Jermaine Gresham and Jaguars defensive tackle Malik Jackson got in a fight after Sunday’s game, according to Darren Urban of the Cardinals’ website.

Both players threw punches, per Urban.

That means Gresham and Jackson could face discipline from the league, even though their fight occurred postgame.

Brent Martineau of CBS47/FOX30 posted video of Marcell Dareus pulling Jackson away and leading him to the locker room. Martineau tweeted that Jackson “was hot coming off the field and had to be calmed down.”

The Cardinals were animated on their sideline after Phil Dawson‘s 57-yard field goal with one second left gave them a 27-24 victory. Arizona coach Bruce Arians was caught mouthing a string of profanities, though it was unclear who he was talking to or about.