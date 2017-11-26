Michael Crabtree, Aqib Talib ejected for fighting

Getty Images

Raiders receiver Michael Crabtree and Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib have a history. It didn’t take long for that history to come to a head Sunday.

Crabtree blocked Talib off the field into the sideline, shoving him to the ground. Talib got up and mayhem ensued with players from both teams joining the scuffle. Fists and helmets flew.

Crabtree and Talib somehow escaped the scrum and ended up by themselves in the end zone, exchanging punches. Crabtree, who wasn’t wearing a helmet, connected underneath the facemask of Talib before Broncos defensive linemen Zach Kerr and Domata Peko intervened to restore calm.

Crabtree and Talib were ejected, with Talib having to go through the Raiders bench area to exit the stadium. Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch escorted Talib through to ensure no additional scuffles began.

Raiders guard Gabe Jackson also was ejected for making contact with an official. Replays showed him pushing an official to the ground.

In the final regular-season game of last season, Talib ripped off Crabtree’s necklace during the Broncos’ 24-6 win.