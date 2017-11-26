More tests for Greg Olsen’s foot coming Monday

Getty Images

Plenty of mixed signals have emerged in the aftermath of Panthers tight end Greg Olsen‘s premature removal from Sunday’s game, with an injury to the same foot that had kept him out since Week Two.

The team called it a precaution. Olsen said that the foot was sore. A source with knowledge of the situation tells PFT that Olsen already has had X-rays on the foot (they were negative) and that more tests will be conducted on Monday.

So it sounds like the removal was more than precautionary. And it sounds like these tests are more than exploratory. It makes sense, then, to keep an eye on the injury report in advance of next Sunday’s showdown with the Saints in New Orleans.