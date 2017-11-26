Packers answering in a big way with big plays

Getty Images

The Packers showed up to play Sunday night.

After watching the Steelers put up an impressive opening drive, they’ve countered by making plays of their own, and suddenly lead 14-6.

A 54-yard screen pass from Brett Hundley to running back Jamaal Williams (after a 39-yard touchdown to Randall Cobb) has caught the Steelers off guard, and continues an unexpected turn of events.

They also have an interception from Damarious Randall, but the fact Hundley’s thrown for 98 yards and two touchdowns already stands as tonight’s most surprising development, and the Steelers seem to share that feeling.