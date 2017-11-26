Patriots coasting, up 21-10 at half

AP

The Patriots have made two mistakes, which is the only reason they aren’t up more. As it is, New England leads 21-10 at halftime.

The Patriots had 282 yards, while allowing 126 in the first half.

Miami scored its only touchdown on a 14-yard fumble return by Reshad Jones after Patriots backup center Ted Karras snapped the ball before Tom Brady was ready. Karras started with David Andrews out with an illness.

Bobby McCain picked off Brady with 2:30 remaining in the first half, and the Dolphins drove to the New England 15 before Stephon Gilmore picked off Matt Moore in the end zone.

Brady has completed 14 of 20 passes for 183 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Rex Burkhead has a 2-yard touchdown run and a 1-yard touchdown reception from Brady. Rob Gronkowski has four catches for 67 yards, including a 5-yard touchdown pass from Brady.

Moore has completed 9 of 15 passes for 75 yards with one interception. Jarvis Landry has six catches for 60 yards.