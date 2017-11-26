Patriots’ fake punt keeps drive alive, leads to touchdown

AP

The Patriots went three-and-almost-out on their first drive, gaining only 2 yards on their first three plays. The Patriots lined up in punt formation, but from their own 27, on fourth-and-eight, Nate Ebner took the direct snap and ran around right end for 14 yards.

Four plays later, Rex Burkhead was in the end zone from 2 yards out.

The Patriots lead 7-0 with 11:39 remaining in the first quarter after that opening eight-play, 75-yard drive.

Tom Brady went 2-for-4 for 41 yards. Phillip Dorsett caught one pass for 39 yards.

The only bad news for the Patriots is that Ebner injured his knee on the fake. He appeared to be in a great deal of pain as he left for the locker room. New England has ruled him out.