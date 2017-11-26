Patriots rolling in first half against Dolphins

AP

The Patriots are rolling midway through the second quarter with a 21-7 lead. New England has 260 yards, while Miami has only 45.

The Dolphins’ only touchdown came when Patriots backup center Ted Karras snapped the ball before Tom Brady was ready. Karras started because David Andrews is out with an illness.

Reshad Jones picked up the loose ball and ran it 14 yards for a touchdown, briefly cutting the Patriots’ lead to 14-7.

It was only the Patriots’ sixth giveaway this season, and earned Karras a chewing out from assistant coaches Josh McDaniels and Dante Scarnecchia.

The Patriots, though, answered with a nine-play, 78-yard drive as Rex Burkhead scored his second touchdown of the day on a 1-yard pass from Brady. Burkhead also had a 2-yard touchdowbn run.

Brady, who threw two incompletions to open the game, has completed 12 of 16 passes for 160 yards and two touchdowns. Rob Gronkowski caught a 5-yard touchdown.