Paxton Lynch limps off, will not return

Broncos quarterback Paxton Lynch limped off the field in the third quarter with an injury to his right leg. He appeared to be crying as he sat on the bench.

It was a non-contact injury, with Lynch pulling up as he tossed a short pass to Demaryius Thomas. Lynch could put no weight on his right leg as he jumped a couple of times on his left leg before going to the ground.

After being checked out by the team’s medical staff, Lynch tried to run on the Broncos’ sideline. He appeared to have a significant limp. The Broncos announced he would not return with an ankle injury.

Trevor Siemian will replace Lynch on the Broncos’ next series.

Lynch was making his first start of the season, the Broncos’ third starting quarterback this season.

He missed 10 weeks after spraining his shoulder in the third preseason game, active for the first time in the Broncos’ Week 11 loss to the Bengals.

Lynch completed only 9 of 14 passes for 41 yards with an interception, giving him a 38.4 passer rating. He also had two carries for 20 yards. The Broncos trail 21-0.