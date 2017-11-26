Paxton Lynch, wearing a boot on right ankle, hopes to return next week

AP

Broncos quarterback Paxton Lynch wore a boot on his right ankle, which he injured in the second half of Sunday’s 21-14 loss to the Raiders. He will undergo further medical testing Monday to determine the extent of the injury.

Although he cried as he sat on the bench after his injury, Lynch said he hoped to play next week.

“I was just more frustrated with having another injury and having to come out of the game after I just recovered from one injury, and the first game back I hurt my ankle,” Lynch said, via the team website. “I was kind of upset that I didn’t get to finish the game with my team.”

Lynch said he rolled his ankle earlier in the game, possibly on one of the two sacks he took on the team’s first possession of the second half. He stayed in but pulled up on the next drive after throwing a third-down pass to Demaryius Thomas.

“I can’t remember the exact play, but I think somebody rolled up on it,” Lynch said. “I didn’t think anything of it. A couple of plays throughout the game it kept bothering me, but I just thought I could keep playing, keep playing, keep playing, and then that play got to the point where it started to scare me a little bit.”

Lynch, who injured his shoulder in the preseason, was making his first start of the season and finished with a 38.4 passer rating. He completed only 9 of 14 passes for 41 yards with a red-zone interception. Lynch also had two carries for 20 yards.

The Broncos trailed 21-0 when Trevor Siemian replaced him.

“I thought I played pretty well,” Lynch said. “There were some plays that I had opportunities to make and I made, and there were also some plays I just missed. This was the first week to get out there and play with them, but obviously this isn’t the result that we all wanted.”