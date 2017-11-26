Raiders get first interception of season after Paxton Lynch TD pass overturned

Getty Images

Broncos quarterback Paxton Lynch briefly had his first touchdown pass of the season, a 20-yarder to running back Devontae Booker. But replay overturned the score, ruling Booker down at the 1-yard line.

The Raiders stopped Booker for no gain on first down before Lynch threw across his body toward Virgil Green. The ball was tipped twice before landing in linebacker Navorro Bowman‘s lap as he lay on the ground.

It was Oakland’s first interception since Jan. 1, 2017. The Raiders had gone 331 pass attempts without one this season and 357 pass attempts dating to last season.

The Raiders took advantage of the gift, going 80 yards in eight plays. Derek Carr‘s 9-yard touchdown pass to Amari Cooper was the first score of the game, giving Oakland a 7-0 lead with 8:45 remaining until halftime.