Raiders move within a game of Chiefs after 21-14 victory over Broncos

The Raiders have lost six of their past nine games. Yet, they moved within a game of first place in the AFC West after holding on to beat Denver 21-14.

The Raiders (5-6) are tied with the Chargers, one game behind the free-falling Chiefs (6-5), with a modest one-game winning streak.

The Broncos made it a game after Trevor Siemian replaced the injured Paxton Lynch. Lynch went only 9-of-14 for 41 yards and an interception — which came from the Oakland 1-yard line — before leaving with what the team called an ankle injury in the second half.

Lynch, who was making his first start of the season, appeared to be crying as he sat on the bench.

Siemian rallied the Broncos, going 11-for-21 for 149 yards and two touchdowns. He threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Bennie Fowler with 10:21 remaining in the game, and then a 22-yarder to Cody Latimer with 2:39 remaining.

The Broncos defense, needing to force a three-and-out, got the Raiders to third-and-eight from the Oakland 15 with 2:24 remaining. But Derek Carr floated a pass to Cordarrelle Patterson, who broke free and ran for 54 yards to ice the game. Carr then took a knee three times with the Broncos out of timeouts.

Carr completed 18 of 24 passes for 253 yards and two touchdowns. Patterson caught three for 72 yards.

Marshawn Lynch had 26 carries for 67 yards and a touchdown.

The Raiders held the Broncos to 219 yards. (Or the Broncos held the Broncos to 219 yards.) Oakland had five sacks, including two by Denico Autry and two by Bruce Irvin. Khalil Mack also had a sack. Navorro Bowman had the Raiders’ only takeaway, turning the momentum when he picked Paxton Lynch.

The Raiders, though, did lose their top wide receivers. Amari Cooper, who caught a 9-yard touchdown pass, left with a concussion after a scary hit from Darian Stewart. Michael Crabtree was ejected in the first half after a fight with Aqib Talib.

It was the Broncos’ seventh consecutive loss as they fell to 3-8.