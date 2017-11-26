Raiders win first-half fight, holding 14-0 lead

Posted by Charean Williams on November 26, 2017, 6:12 PM EST
AP

The Raiders don’t have their top two wide receivers, but it hasn’t mattered. Even with Amari Cooper injured and Michael Crabtree ejected, Oakland has rolled to a 14-0 halftime lead over the Broncos.

The momentum turned when an interception fell into Navorro Bowman‘s lap as he lay on the ground. It was the Raiders’ first interception of the season and came two plays after Paxton Lynch had a touchdown pass to running back Devontae Booker overturned. Replay ruled Booker down at the 1-yard line.

The Raiders scored twice after that. Derek Carr found Cooper for a 9-yard touchdown pass to complete an eight-yard, 80-yard drive with 8:45 left in the second quarter. Oakland added another touchdown on a 1-yard run by Marshawn Lynch with 2:49 remaining in the first half.

Marshawn Lynch’s touchdown run was set up by a Denico Autry sack of Paxton Lynch, followed by a 37-yard punt from Broncos punter Riley Dixon. The Raiders needed to go only 52 yards, and they did it in eight plays.

The first half, of course, was overshadowed by the fight between Crabtree and Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib. Both were ejected as was Raiders guard Gabe Jackson for making contact with an official.

Replays showed Talib again ripping the gold chain off Crabtree’s neck, something he did in their meeting in January. Crabtree blocked Talib all the way into the sideline, shoving him to the ground to start the melee.

It provided more excitement than the Broncos did, for sure, with Denver gaining only 54 yards.

Paxton Lynch, making his first start of the season, went only 5-of-10 for 22 yards with the interception in the first half. Lynch does have two carries for 20 yards to lead the Broncos in rushing.

Carr completed 8 of 12 passes for 82 yards with a touchdown.

3 responses to “Raiders win first-half fight, holding 14-0 lead

  1. As bad as Siemian is, he’s by far the best of the lot.

    By the way, they just showed Talib ripping off Crabtree’s gold chain again, that’s why Crabtree was so pissed.

    What will it take to finally flush this turd?

  2. joetoronto says:
    November 26, 2017 at 6:12 pm
    ——————
    A bigger toilet?

  3. I think the complete meltdown of the Broncos engineered by Elway is just about complete.

    Gaping hole in roster at most important position? Check.
    Terrible on field performance? Check.
    Long losing streak? Check.
    Total lack of discipline? Check.

    The only thing still remaining is for a coach or player to have a breakdown at the podium a la Jim Mora, but it feels like that’s right around the corner.

