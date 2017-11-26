Rams score 10 quick points, Alvin Kamara gets seven back

AP

The Rams only managed seven points during last Sunday’s trip to Minnesota, but being back at home seems to agree with them.

Jared Goff hit Sammy Watkins for a touchdown on the opening drive and the Rams added a field goal after forcing a Saints punt to jump out to a 10-0 lead on the NFC South leaders.

The Saints are playing without cornerbacks Marshon Lattimore and Ken Crawley and the Rams didn’t waste any time going to the air on Sunday. Watkins caught a 35-yard pass to open the game and Goff found Cooper Kupp for 19 yards to set up the Greg Zuerlein field goal.

That completion left the Rams with a yard to gain for the first down and they got it when Saints safety Kenny Vaccaro was flagged for holding on a fourth down try. Vaccaro also had a facemask penalty on that drive, which featured a pair of sacks by the New Orleans defense.

The Rams had two sacks of their own on the first Saints drive, but Alvin Kamara went 74 yards for a touchdown on the second play of the second drive to cut the Rams’ lead to 10-7 after an entertaining 13 minutes between two of the NFC’s best teams.