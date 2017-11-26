Report: Jameis Winston’s shoulder improving after PRP injections

Getty Images

Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston will miss his third straight game Sunday as he continues to deal with a right shoulder injury, but there may be some positive news on the injury front in the near future.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Winston had platelet rich plasma injections in his shoulder a couple of weeks ago and that he has shown improvement of late. He’s set for an MRI on Monday and there’s optimism that the results will push him closer to a return to the lineup.

The Buccaneers have won two straight games with Ryan Fitzpatrick at quarterback and head into Sunday’s game against the Falcons with a chance to improve to 5-6 on the season if they can make it three in a row. Whether a win would factor into a decision to put Winston back in the lineup remains to be seen and the MRI results would obviously play a big role in any decision.

While Winston’s on-field status should be known sooner rather than later, the league’s investigation into his off-field actions will likely take longer to be completed. Winston has been accused of groping an Uber driver and the league has confirmed it is reviewing the matter.