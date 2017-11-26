Seahawks keeping pesky 49ers at bay

Getty Images
The Seahawks are down a tight end, but have more stepping up to make plays.
Tight end Nick Vannett just caught his first career touchdown, and the Seahawks are up 14-6 over the 49ers in the third quarter.
Vannett’s playing a bigger role with Luke Willson out with a concussion.
There’s not a lot of offense going around in this one, as both defenses are either playing well or playing well at the right times. The 49ers got a field goal drive to start the second half and cut the gap to a single point, which felt like a victory.