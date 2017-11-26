Seahawks overcome mistakes to take early lead

AP

The Seahawks had a sloppy start of their own, offensively.

So they relied on the side of the ball they can count on to take an early lead at San Francisco.

Set up by a Bobby Wagner interception, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson scooted in for a short touchdown and a 7-0 lead on the road.

Wilson had already thrown an interception, and Blair Walsh missed another field goal (continuing a rough stretch of games), but that might not matter.

The 49ers managed just 35 yards and two first downs on their first five possessions, and it doesn’t appear that C.J. Beathard and the offense have many answers at the moment.