Steelers and Packers tied at halftime

The Steelers were supposed to be up by a few scores right now.

But a near-perfect night by Packers quarterback Brett Hundley has made this one more interesting than anticipated.

The Packers and Steelers are tied 14-14 at halftime.

Hundley’s 7-of-9 for 108 yards and two touchdowns, for a 156.2 passer rating. A perfect rating is 158.3, so you can see he’s not far off. To say it’s his best game as a starter is a vast understatement, and has given the Packers hope for a road upset.

They were up 14-6 before Ben Roethlisberger hit Martavis Bryant for a touchdown and followed with a two-point conversion to Antonio Brown (who already has four catches for 74 yards).

The Packers were willing to take a knee at the end of the half since they’re getting the ball next, and their fans have reason to tune in.