Steelers get off the blazing start on Packers, Packers match

We probably should have known this was coming, especially when Steelers wideout Martavis Bryant took the opening kickoff 38 yards down the sideline.

Then again, the fact it took 12 more snaps might have been the surprise.

The Steelers jumped out to a 6-0 lead on the Packers in impressive fashion, with a fourth-down shovel pass to backup tight end Xavier Grimble capping the drive.

The missed extra point was the only thing that marred the drive, as Ben Roethlisberger moved it around to six different receivers, and generally made it look easy.

Of course, most anticipated the Steelers to do things like this to the reeling Packers, who are trying to give Aaron Rodgers a reason to come back this season.

But replacement Brett Hundley hit Randall Cobb for 39-yard touchdown pass, allowing them to take a surprising 7-6 lead.