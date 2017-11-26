Sunday morning one-liners

Getty Images

Dion Dawkins is set for a third straight start at left tackle for the Bills.

The Matt Moore–Kenny Stills connection will be vital to any Dolphins upset hopes on Sunday.

T LaAdrian Waddle has played well since stepping into the Patriots lineup.

A Bubby Brister shovel pass helped send the Jets to defeat in their first-ever matchup with the Panthers.

Ravens DT Willie Henry is looking for a three-sack game.

It’s the anniversary of the Bengals’ first shutout under coach Marvin Lewis.

A call for the Browns to get RB Duke Johnson more involved in the offense.

The Steelers have gotten good contributions from their rookies.

The Texans will be without WR Will Fuller again this week.

Can the Colts remain undefeated against the Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium?

Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette will share the field with Adrian Peterson on Sunday.

Have the Titans been too stubborn about their run game?

Former Broncos QB Peyton Manning had a hole-in-one on the golf course.

LB Reggie Ragland has settled into the Chiefs defense.

A look inside the Chargers locker room after their Thanksgiving win.

The Raiders are welcoming Bill Musgrave back to Oakland on Sunday.

Jaylon and Rod Smith were rare bright spots for the Cowboys on Thanksgiving.

Giants QB Eli Manning has been fortunate health-wise while playing behind a leaky offensive line.

Said Eagles WR Alshon Jeffery, “We all want the same success. Prima donnas, I don’t know, I mean I’m pretty sure we’ve got some guys. But at the same time they’d never show it. … As long as you’re winning, everything goes a lot smoother.”

Current Redskins S D.J. Swearinger is one of many players who looked up to the late Sean Taylor.

The Bears run game will face a tough defense on Sunday.

With Dwight Freeney on hand, the Lions no longer need DE Jeremiah Valoaga.

How much fight will the Packers show in Pittsburgh?

Success on third down has been a key to the Vikings’ success.

Falcons defensive coordinator Marquand Manuel is fond of S Ricardo Allen.

TE Greg Olsen‘s return tops the list of things to watch as the Panthers face the Jets.

The Saints hit on some of their free agent acquisitions this season.

Buccaneers S Justin Evans has shown improvement over the course of his rookie season.

Cardinals QB Blaine Gabbert downplayed the emotions involved with playing the Jaguars.

The Rams are looking for quicker starts from their offense.

Defensive coordinator Robert Saleh’s approach seems to agree with the 49ers.

The Seahawks are getting G Luke Joeckel back in the lineup.