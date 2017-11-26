Sunday Night wrap-up: Antonio Brown and Steelers do it again

Posted by Darin Gantt on November 26, 2017, 11:37 PM EST
Getty Images

When in doubt, the Steelers know they can just throw it up for Antonio Brown.

The veteran wide receiver was unstoppable, again, in Pittsburgh’s 31-28 win over the Packers.

Brown had 10 catches for 169 yards and two touchdowns, with a couple of the kind of unbelievable catches we’re accustomed to seeing from him.

The last one helped put them in position for Chris Boswell‘s 53-yard field goal to win it with no time left, and showed Brown’s acrobatic ability, as he was at full extension and dragging his feet as he went out of bounds. The win was their sixth straight, and improves them to 9-2.

The Steelers offense wasn’t perfect. Ben Roethlisberger threw a pair of interceptions, there were some dropped passes, and their running game was just good (not great).

But Brown’s the ultimate bailout position for them, and they know they can throw it in his general direction, and he’s generally going to make defenses pay.

Here are five more things we learned during Sunday Night Football:

1. Brett Hundley‘s not going to be the next great quarterback in line in Green Bay.

But he’s at least showing he might be somebody’s, somewhere.

The Packers replacement played his best game since stepping in as the starter, finishing 17-of-26 passing for 245 yards and three touchdowns.

He had two touchdowns (and seven interceptions) in his first five games at the helm, making plenty of people wonder whether there was any future in him. But the Packers stuck by him staunchly (perhaps bordering on stubbornly) and he showed some signs Sunday that he was worth the patience.

He can throw on the move, and has some degree of touch on the deep ball, and given the scarcity of the market, there will always be a demand for guys with any ability whatsoever. The Packers have done good business flipping young backups in the past, and for the first time, it makes you think they might eventually get something for him (assuming they think Houlihan can be the backup in the future).

That doesn’t mean they made the right move ignoring more experienced options, at least in the context of this year’s playoff chances, since they’ve lost five of their last six. But it’s something positive, for the moment, after a month-plus without many.

2. The Steelers defense, by any conventional measure, has been very good this season.

But they’re also obviously missing Joe Haden, and a perpetual problem is back.

With the veteran cornerback out with his broken fibula, the Steelers lack of depth at cornerback has shown itself again. They’ve struggled there in the past, but the guys they have out there at the moment aren’t keeping pace with the rest of the defense.

The Steelers entered the game second in the league in both points allowed (16.5) and yards (287.6), but the Packers were making plays on the edges against them all night.

Haden’s not even the same cover player he’s been in the past, but the difference between him and the rest of them becomes more obvious when he’s not there.

3. It was encouraging for the Packers to see quarterback Aaron Rodgers airing it out a bit during pregame warm-ups. But it also might not mean anything.

Rodgers is recovering from surgery on his broken collarbone, and can’t return until Week 15 against the Panthers at the earliest. But he’s also made it clear that it has to “make sense” for him to return this year, which is a clear hint that he’s only doing so if the playoffs are a realistic possibility.

Hearing about him throwing some longer passes will encourage his fanbase, but it’s premature at this point, after the Packers fell to 5-6.

4. Steelers rookie outside linebacker T.J. Watt, the younger brother of Chargers fullback Derek Watt, has shown himself to be a versatile defender.

They drafted him in the first round for his pass-rush potential, because stacking up pass-rushers is part of the Steelers organizational philosophy.

But at one point in the third quarter, he was matched one-on-one with Packers wideout Jordy Nelson, and broke up a pass. That’s not the kind off coverage you expect from a 252-pound linebacker. But he has wheels, and with four sacks and an interception already this year, he’s showing he could be a significant part for them for years to come.

The late helmet-to-helmet hit on Hundley might cost him a little something, but linebackers getting fined is nothing new there.

5. Perhaps you’ve heard, but Packers coach Mike McCarthy is from Pittsburgh.

Which makes it that much more puzzling that he’d try a 57-yard field goal in a place notoriously hard to make long kicks.

That field position advantage helped the Steelers to the touchdown that tied the game at 21, and shifted the momentum of a game the Packers were in much longer than anticipated.

Permalink 42 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

42 responses to “Sunday Night wrap-up: Antonio Brown and Steelers do it again

  4. .
    Packers last TD drive the Catch before the Run TD the QUICK preview showed the dude dropped the catch as he went to the ground rolling past his legs…
    Announcers said nothing… ODD
    TJ Watt rushes in full speed for the SACK all I heard was Helmets slam into each other… REFs heard nothing? LOL…
    I dont think it should have been a penalty he hit shoulder first but due to his speed helmets slammed… if that was my TOMMY TJ would get suspended no?

  6. Pittsburgh playing down to their opponent in a trap game, very typical. Poor clock management by Tomlin also typical. Brown and Ben making up for it though, and Boswell clutch for the win! Whew but I’ll take it lol

    Go Steelers!

  7. Not sure it was a dirty hit, but it should have been flagged. Might not have changed the outcome, but probably would have sent it to OT.

  9. In complete shock the Packers nearly won this game. Did not see this coming. One of the best SNF games of the year.

  14. Carl Gerbschmidt says:
    November 26, 2017 at 11:39 pm
    I don’t complain about officiating like Vike fans…

    “…so I’ll complain about officiating.. “

  15. Oh well. Great win, Steelers. Great game by both teams. Hundley showed that he’s not terrible against a good D. Between that and the fact that the Packers are desperate at 5-6, I like their chances of beating TB and CLE the next 2 weeks, and being 7-6 hopefully with Rodgers playing again.

  18. No one gave GB a sniff of a chance. The Steelers had all they wanted and like them or not, Green Bay played hard and had a chance to win the game. Should build some confidence. Look out if GB can manage to get into the playoffs.

  19. Carl Gerbschmidt says:
    November 26, 2017 at 11:39 pm
    I don’t complain about officiating like Vike fans even though that was an obviously dirty hit. Should have been 15 and OT.

    //////////////

    You just complained.

  21. Dilly Dilly says:
    November 26, 2017 at 11:42 pm
    Proud of the heart the Packers showed tonight. Wasn’t expecting such a close game, and wasn’t counting on a win, but they showed a lot of grit and heart

    /////////////

    Well said Stella.

  22. Wow! Mike McCarthy is a terrible coach. Played it waaay too safe on the last 3 downs on offense just playing for overtime. Then all you have to do is prevent Antonio Brown from catching the ball and the D gives up two long passes to AB to set up the game winning field goal. Lots amazing how bad coaching is in the NFL

  25. “Lack of coaching making sure players knew to stay in bounds cost the Packers OT”

    It could have, but in retrospect it wasn’t needed. Steelers has three time outs, they would have called one there and they moved the ball fairly quickly in range.

    It could have had an effect though, but it didn’t.

  26. I’ve been a Packers fan since Scooter McLean coached the team – pre-Lombardi. I believe it was the right decision not to bring in any other QB to start after Aaron was injured. Never choose expediency over taking the long term view. That’s worked for the Packers since Ron Wolf came on board. No reason to change now.

    Playoffs are not in the cards this season — but got to get set up for 2018.

    Go. Pack. Go.

  29. Hate the packers but they should have won tonight in spite of their terrible defense. Pittsburg players had the energy of a sloth on Valium. They were half asleep. No wonder they always lose to New England.

  30. “That doesn’t mean they made the right move ignoring more experienced options, at least in the context of this year’s playoff chances,”

    still pleaing for Kapernick to get a job?!?!

  31. That helmet-to-helmet hit by Watt was very unintentional. However, Hundley had pulled the ball down and started up field. This made him a runner and, even if it was unintentional, made the helmet-to-helmet a legal hit. He shouldn’t get fined for a legal hit.

  32. Dilly Dilly says:
    November 26, 2017 at 11:49 pm
    Oh look everyone, Vikings trolls are here to gloat. Let em – they haven’t had many opportunities to do so in the last 20 years
    ———————————

    Great game huh Stella?

  33. Dilly Dilly says:
    November 26, 2017 at 11:49 pm
    Oh look everyone, Vikings trolls are here to gloat. Let em – they haven’t had many opportunities to do so in the last 20 years.

    /////////////////

    Just the opposite Stella, seems like most everyone is saying the pack played well except pointing out the obvious such as going out of bounds stopping clock or trying a 57 FG (that was really stupid)

  35. Carl Gerbschmidt says:
    November 26, 2017 at 11:39 pm
    I don’t complain about officiating like Vike fans even though that was an obviously dirty hit. Should have been 15 and OT.
    =================
    Your team just made a respectable outing in a game no one gave them a chance of winning, and you complain about the Vikings? Dude, you may want to see someone. You have issues.

  37. It was nice of the Steelers to let us hang around and let us think we could win. Maybe even have some sort of moral victory. But, this was a classic big brother/little brother matchup that we all knew the Steelers would turn it up and come away with the win.

  38. In the open the refs miss an obvious helmet to helmet hit by Watt on Hundley…..the Packers would have had the balls at the 40 with just under a minute and one time out…..

  41. Congrats to the Steelers and their fine fans.
    I have a ton of respect for the Steelers.
    Old school football for great, working class fans.

    Very tough loss, but it was great to see Hundley mature as a QB.
    A few mental mistakes still linger, but it looks like the lightbulb has finally went off in his head, as opposed to the deer in the headlights look we all saw last week.
    Still, a work in progress.

    What can I say about Antonio Brown?
    Phenomenal player, I’ve said it for years.
    He makes you just drop your jaw at some of the plays he’s able to make.
    And when you try and take him out there are just too many weapons Big Ben can resort to.

    McCarthy electing to go for a 57 yard FG was another dumb decision and Green Bay’s overall inefficiency to capitalize on the turnovers was very frustrating.

    What could have been a great road upset victory, ends in another disappointing loss, in a season full of disappointments.

    Though the Barneys will Yuck it up like they always do, we’ll press on.
    There’s still a lot to be excited about this team.
    Time to move on and focus on the Bucs.

  42. I don’t understand, GB fans said the Vikes couldn’t win with Bradford or Bridgewater, however we are winning with essentially our 3rd stringer. As soon as Rodgers goes down, so does your season. Odd how that works.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!