Telvin Smith evaluated for concussion, cleared to return, then diagnosed with concussion

Getty Images

Amid continued scrutiny of the NFL’s concussion evaluation policies, Jaguars linebacker Telvin Smith is the latest player to have a questionable evaluation.

During today’s game against the Cardinals, the Jaguars announced that Smith had been removed from the game to undergo a concussion evaluation. Minutes later, the team announced that Smith had been cleared, and he returned to the field and played.

And then shortly after that, the Jaguars announced that Smith has a concussion after all and has been ruled out for the rest of the game.

The league has faced questions this season over incidents that called into question how effective the concussion diagnosis protocols are. Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson was removed from a game for a concussion evaluation that appeared to last only a few seconds, while Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett was cleared to return to a game when it was later revealed that he actually did have a concussion.

Smith’s concussion is the latest incident that will cause more scrutiny for the league.