Tennessee stiffs Greg Schiano

Earlier today, former Buccaneers coach Greg Schiano seemed to be on track to become the next coach at the University of Tennessee. Now? Not.

According to Chris Low of ESPN, Tennessee has backed out of a memorandum of understanding with Schiano, due to campus protests and other opposition to the hiring of Schiano. A press conference naming him the new coach had been scheduled for Sunday night.

Much of the opposition (which came from places like the White House Press Secretary) traces to a contention by former Penn State assistant coach Mike McQueary that Schiano was aware of sexual abuse committed by Jerry Sandusky. Schiano denied any such claims in 2016.

Schiano, after serving as head coach at Rutgers, was hired to coach the Buccaneers in 2012. The Bucs fired him during the 2013 season. He resurfaced as a key assistant at Ohio State.

Earlier on Sunday, Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer confirmed that Schiano had been talking to Tennessee. In July, Meyer disclosed that Schiano had declined a pair of “significant” coaching opportunities in the last hiring cycle.

The question now becomes whether other colleges will stop short of hiring Schiano for fear of Sandusky-related backlash. Absent tangible and persuasive proof of specific responsibility for or knowledge of an abuse case that plenty of people failed to take seriously, it seems unfair for Schiano to be summarily shunned.

20 responses to “Tennessee stiffs Greg Schiano

  6. Totally unfair to Schaino. McQueary is the only person to actually witness Sandusky abusing a child, and he did not say anything or do anything about it then. Now he just go around trying to destroy everyone’s career that he can.

  7. “Much of the opposition (which came from places like the White House Press Secretary)…”

    Incorrect. It was tremendous negative reaction to this by Tennessee Volunteers fans. If you had even looked at Twitter before writing this post, you would have realized this.

    I am no fan of Ms Sanders Huckabee, but hercreaction tonthis was not in any way significant to this development.

  8. “Much of the opposition (which came from places like the White House Press Secretary) traces to a contention by former Penn State assistant coach Mike McQueary that Schiano was aware of sexual abuse committed by Jerry Sandusky. Schiano denied any such claims in 2016.”

    Meanwhile Trump supports the peodophile Judge Moore because of his immense greed and desire for political power.

  10. According to ESPN “about 100 people gathered to protest.” Really? Your stadium holds 100,000. You have countless other fans nation wide and you’re going to appease a bunch of kids because they’re claiming something that was never proven and that shiano was never charged with?

  13. For goodness sakes! This guy looks like a saint compared to Donald Trump and his sexual misconduct. I just don’t understand holding football coaches to a higher standard than our president. Americans have spoken. We don’t care! Just hire the guy if he can coach.

  14. “Who the hell in their right mind would want to go coach the Vols now?”

    A bunch of us should do it. Ballcaps, beers in hand, bellies sticking out, scratching our you-know-whats, taking turns calling plays, laughing when our QB gets sacked. Hey, the highest paid state employee; we’d be set.

  15. Figures a scumbag like this guy is employed by another scumbag in Urban Meyer who covered up Aaron Hernandez issues at Florida. 2 worthless individuals. And it figures the liberal hack skawh would find a way to attack Trump

  16. Michael E says:
    November 26, 2017 at 8:46 pm
    If he was on Paterno’s coaching staff then he knew about Sandusky.

    14 2 Rate This

    ———-

    Our country’s collective iq gets worse by the day

    So, because paterno knew, somehow schiano knew? Explain the bizarro logic please

  17. mcjon22 says:
    November 26, 2017 at 8:50 pm
    Who the hell in their right mind would want to go coach the Vols now?

    ———————

    Understandable comment but looking at objectively they at close to rock bottom and resources available are near the tippy top in college football. There is no reason for them not to compete at the highest level year in and year out. This is a great up and coming coaches dream come true job

  18. People are forgetting that if you were on Paternos staff that what Sandusky was doing was an “open secret” that entire staff should be disgraced and only some PSU fans should be ignored. I find it absolutely disgusting that PSU fans still parade Paterno.

  19. I am not a PSU or JoePa fan but come on… odds are pretty low that EVERYONE on the PSU staff KNEW EXPLICIT DETAILS and DID NOTHING… puhleez…

