Terron Armstead limps off, Saints trail by 10

November 26, 2017
The Saints offense has had a hard time getting going against the Rams on Sunday afternoon in Los Angeles and any change in fortune may have to come without left tackle Terron Armstead‘s assistance.

Armstead left the field after a first-down run in the third quarter, forcing the Saints to shuffle their line so that Andrus Peat was at left tackle with Senio Kelemete taking over at left guard. The Rams got a sack from Samson Ebukam on the next play and Drew Brees underthrew Michael Thomas on third down to force a punt.

That’s been the story of the second half for the Saints, who have picked up two first downs and seen their biggest gain since halftime wiped out by a holding penalty. The Rams, meanwhile, have picked up a field goal that extended their lead to 20-10 with three quarters in the books.

That’s not an insurmountable deficit for the Saints, who were down 15 in the fourth quarter before beating the Redskins last Sunday, but it’s not one that can get much bigger before their hopes of a nine-game winning streak will go up in smoke.

UPDATE 6:48 p.m. ET: Armstead has a hamstring injury and his return is called questionable.

