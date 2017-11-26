Titans finally get a road win over Colts

Getty Images

It took them a decade, but the Titans finally have another win in Indianapolis.

The Titans ran away in the fourth quarter (literally) to beat the Colts 20-16, and end a 0-9 streak in Lucas Oil Stadium.

They did it by virtue of their run game, which eventually and simply wore down the Colts.

Derrick Henry ran for 79 yards, and DeMarco Murray scored the game-wining touchdown in the fourth quarter, allowing the Titans to improve to 7-4.

It wasn’t much to look at, but on a day when Marcus Mariota threw a pair of first-half interceptions, it was a welcome respite.

The Colts (3-8) had allowed a league-high 110 points in the fourth quarter, so from that standpoint it wasn’t a surprise.