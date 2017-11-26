Titans up early as they look to break streak at Indy

AP

The Titans only have a couple of field goals to show for their efforts today.

That might be enough.

Tennessee has an early 6-0 lead over the Colts, as they look to break a nine-game losing streak in Indianapolis. The Titans last won there in 2007.

The Colts defense is playing gamely, and hasn’t given up much in the run game. But Titans tight end Delanie Walker already has three catches for 61 yards, the one guy making plays so far.

The Colts have gone three-and-out on their first two possessions, and a third-down conversion just before the end of the quarter felt like a victory.