Todd Bowles doesn’t want Robby Anderson campaigning for Pro Bowl votes

Getty Images

Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson did some campaigning on Sunday, but it didn’t earn him a positive vote from head coach Todd Bowles.

Anderson continued an excellent second season for the Jets with six catches for 146 yards and a touchdown against the Panthers. He now has touchdowns in five straight games and he spent some time after his second touchdown on Sunday asking Pro Bowl voters to put him on their ballot.

Bowles’ problem was that Anderson did so while addressing a camera on the sideline during the game, something that also earned a sharp rebuke from FOX analyst Chris Spielman.

“I didn’t see it, but if that’s true, that’s not smart football,” Bowles said, via ESPN.com. “We don’t want selfish players on this team doing selfish things.”

Anderson said after the game that he was “just excited” and insisted that he’s a team-first player.

“Everybody knows I’m all for this team in every aspect,” Anderson said. “I make my life’s decisions based on my team. Everything I do is about being the best I can be for my team. It was nothing malicious or anything like that.”

Anderson’s sideline electioneering didn’t please Bowles, but Anderson has otherwise been one of the biggest bright spots of the Jets season. He could also wind up with a pretty decent Pro Bowl case. Anderson’s up to 41 catches for 714 yards and seven touchdowns after Sunday’s game and more of the same down the stretch should leave him in consideration for a spot on the ever-shifting roster for the postseason exhibition.