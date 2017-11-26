Vikings need to learn how to close out opponents

As “good problems to have” go, the Vikings have a pretty good one. They’re building huge leads, but they’re having trouble holding them.

In each of their last three games, the Vikings have established leads of 18, 17, and 17 points, respectively. In two of those games, the Vikings had to sweat out a possible collapse.

So what do they need to do to avoid blowing these leads? I put the question to both tight end Kyle Rudolph and defensive end Everson Griffen on Friday’s PFT Live.

“You look back at the success that we’ve had the last couple years,” Rudolph said. “Traditionally, we’ve gotten the game to the fourth quarter and it’s been close and we know how to win close games. Playing with these double-digit leads in the second half is something that not only us as players are learning how to handle and deal with but our coaches as well. I think that’s obviously a good problem to have that we’re learning how to play with these leads, but as players you can’t worry about the scoreboard.”

So what is the mindset of the players on offense?

“Each time we go out there and possess the football we have to have the mentality that it’s a tie game and we need to go down and score,” Rudolph said. “You know, each and every time that you go out there that we just needed one more score and that our defense would take care of the rest.”

Griffen spoke to the mindset of the defense in those situations.

“I feel like we just need to stay locked in and stay more focused on finishing the opponent,” Griffen said. “Don’t ease up and just keep on putting . . . our foot on their throats. Just don’t ease up. We’ve got to be great finishers. I think we started a little better [on Thursday]. We started better, so that’s a good sign. We started better on both sides of the ball on offense and defense. We’ve got to be great starters and great finishers. I think that’s the next step that we’ve got to take. We’ve got to still be able to lock in for four quarters and pay attention to the details and get it done so the game doesn’t have to be close.”

Again, it’s a good problem to have. But it’s a problem that can eventually rear its ugly head at the worst possible time, as Minnesota’s next opponent (Atlanta) knows very well.

  3. I remember the good old days when my Packers had a lead. Heck, I even remember when we actually scored.

  4. I dont understand the lovefest for Bridgewater. He averages 1 td per game. Hes coming off a two year injury. What has he ever done? Seriously. vikings fans are taking keenum for granted like he’s no good and it’s only his team that is responsible for their 9-2 rec. Talk about dumb. Go ahead let go of keenum and go back to mediocre seasons with Bridgewater. You guys don’t deserve to be in the playoffs if you think keenum isn’t a franchise qb. Next year will be fun to watch if they keep Bridgewater. Back to being 7-9 and missing the playoffs. Keenum will gladly go to the broncos and turn them into superbowl contenders. The broncos and vikings are very similar. Just different qbs. A good qb makes the difference between the vikings or broncos being great or awful. You can’t just put anyone at qb. The broncos are a great example. And the vikings next year will be a great example when keenum is gone. I hoped the vikings would keep keenum. Now I want them to keep Bridgewater just to see the vikings fans look like idiots ,whoever thought keenum was getting lucky, isn’t a franchise qb, it’s the team around him..etc.

