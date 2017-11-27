49ers miffed fans were cheering C.J. Beathard’s injury

AP

It’s reasonable for 49ers fans to be eager to see quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

But the reaction to the way he finally got on the field was more than some 49ers players could stomach.

Via Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area, several 49ers players were bothered by the fact some fans were cheering when quarterback C.J. Beathard was injured, allowing Garoppolo to make his debut.

“People don’t understand what we through as football players and what our bodies go through,” 49ers safety Eric Reid said. “And he’s laying down on the ground and people are cheering. That’s messed up.”

Team athletic trainers were checking Beathard’s knee when Garoppolo began warming up, triggering the response.

“I was disappointed in them when they were cheering,” linebacker Reuben Foster said. “Our fans are better than that. It’s a fact that our starting quarterback is down. And he’s been making plays. He’s been taking his body into a lot of things that a quarterback shouldn’t be getting into.

“I have to wait and make sure my brother on the ground is [OK] before I cheer for Jimmy. I’m going to cheer for my brother when he gets off the ground because he’s all right. And then I’m going to cheer for Jimmy.”

Of course, there’s also the uncomfortable possibility that 49ers fans — or people in general — are not better than that, and only want to see their temporal desires satisfied at the expense of the actual human beings who temporarily occupy their favorite colors. One or the other. Thanksgiving’s over, after all. Buy some new stuff. I’m sure souls and quarterbacks are available online somewhere.