49ers miffed fans were cheering C.J. Beathard’s injury

Posted by Darin Gantt on November 27, 2017, 11:40 AM EST
AP

It’s reasonable for 49ers fans to be eager to see quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

But the reaction to the way he finally got on the field was more than some 49ers players could stomach.

Via Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area, several 49ers players were bothered by the fact some fans were cheering when quarterback C.J. Beathard was injured, allowing Garoppolo to make his debut.

“People don’t understand what we through as football players and what our bodies go through,” 49ers safety Eric Reid said. “And he’s laying down on the ground and people are cheering. That’s messed up.”

Team athletic trainers were checking Beathard’s knee when Garoppolo began warming up, triggering the response.

“I was disappointed in them when they were cheering,” linebacker Reuben Foster said. “Our fans are better than that. It’s a fact that our starting quarterback is down. And he’s been making plays. He’s been taking his body into a lot of things that a quarterback shouldn’t be getting into.

“I have to wait and make sure my brother on the ground is [OK] before I cheer for Jimmy. I’m going to cheer for my brother when he gets off the ground because he’s all right. And then I’m going to cheer for Jimmy.”

Of course, there’s also the uncomfortable possibility that 49ers fans — or people in general — are not better than that, and only want to see their temporal desires satisfied at the expense of the actual human beings who temporarily occupy their favorite colors. One or the other. Thanksgiving’s over, after all. Buy some new stuff. I’m sure souls and quarterbacks are available online somewhere.

  4. Some people care more for results than players. Players may as well be pieces of a puzzle for all they care. Unfortunate it happens to be this way, but they’ll take anything to keep their pride in their team justified.

  7. I’d prefer to think of it as coincidental cheering. they were ACTUALLY only cheering for Jimmy’s debut so he could feel the love before his first start. It just so happened that Beathard was injured at the time they began cheering for Jimmy. Don’t be so cynical

  8. Just to be clear…

    49er fans were NOT cheering Beathards injury. I was at the game.

    At the same time he was down on the field Jimmy Garoppolo grabbed his helmet and began taking snaps from Daniel Kilgore and warming up by throwing some passes. This was happening about 5 yards ONTO the field. THAT is what fans were cheering. They ALSO cheered when Beathard was able to stand on his own and walk off the field.

    I can see how the players could see it the way they did, but come on now. You should be better than that. Beathard has been great out there for taking a ton of lumps behind a patchwork line. Nobody wanted to see him hurt.

  10. As a Niners fan, I follow a few pages on fb here and there, and I can say with full confidence that about half our fan base is completely clueless and stupid when it comes to football. I know all fanbases have these type of fans, but the Niners fans are some of the worst. The other half is completely cool and you can have football conversations with them, that other half though…I wish we didn’t root for the same team.

  11. “I was disappointed in them when they were cheering,” linebacker Reuben Foster said. “Our fans are better than that

    Foster just proved he actually knows nothing about the average San Francisco 49er fan.

  12. Maybe the Clara brass shouldn’t put garbage on the field. Imagine an NBA team trading for a franchise player, and keeping him on the bench while it’s fans pay 100s and half fill their death box to just hear excuses. Lynch is an idiot.

  13. no one i was around was cheering the CJ was hurt.
    People got excited to see Jimmy G warm up, unfortunately, while CJ had yet to get up.
    then the crowd cheered for CJ once he walked-off the field under his own power.

    I understand, while pumped with adrenaline, that Reid was narrowly focused on CJ and thought that the crowd was cheering the injury. But, he is wrong in his assessment because he did not have his mind outside his narrow focus.

    Glad that CJ wasnt hurt badly and did get up on his own.

  15. I’m surprised they could even identify cheering at this point. “What crazy sort of booing is this? Are they using vuvuzelas?”

  17. I obviously don’t agree with the cheering of injury but I can understand why they would. You maybe have a franchise QB sitting on bench and you want him to play. Bethard is probably not even good enough to be a backup in this league.

    It’s time to play Jimmy G and end this nonsense.

  18. This wouldn’t be the first time a home crowd cheered the injury of their QB. Just search “Wade Wilson injury 1993 fans cheer”. Jim Mora’s post game interview sums it up very well.

  20. Jimmy G is seen as the future. So it’s hard not to be excited about his debut I don’t think anybody’s cheering For CJ getting hurt. Niner fans appreciate his toughness and character. Just an awkward situation where Niner fans have been waiting to get to see Jimmy G

  22. I’d be more upset that there were so many Seahawk fans in attendance if I were the team and forget this red herring of a story.

  23. your fans aren’t better than that Rube…imagine what the sports media would be writing about if that happened to Kap…omg!

  26. Foster: “Our fans are better than that.” Ummm….no. Same fans that cheered a Calais Campbell neck injury and doing the wave as trainers immobilized CC on the field. Same fans that have only filled half a stadium the last three seasons at home. Same fans that have never seen a SB win by “their” team but won’t stop talking about all “their” trophies. Same fans that will ruthlessly attack other fans in the parking lot after games. Yeah, what a great fanbase.

  27. What idiot owner saves money by moving his team out of San Fran to build a crap stadium on cheap land in Clara? I’ve been there…it’s a crappy sun drenched hot box that is 50 miles from the team’s actual name. It will haunt them til they move back.

  30. I was there at the game…. the 49ers fan behind me said YES he is DOWN! Bring Jimmy on! I did see them cheer but like any fan I am sure there are some seahawks fan that would have done the same…. I knew there were just cheering for Jimmy but there was a time and a place for that

