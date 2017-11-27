After further review, Jack Del Rio changes opinion of Darian Stewart’s hit

Getty Images

In his postgame comments, Raiders coach Jack Del Rio called Darian Stewart‘s hit on Amari Cooper “vicious.” He added it’s “the kind [of hit] we’re trying to remove from the game.”

Broncos coach Vance Joseph responded Monday by saying Del Rio needed to watch the play on tape before criticizing Stewart.

“I’m not going to speak for the Raiders, but as a coach, when things happen on the field, you have to go back and watch the tape before you make comments like that. I will say that,” Joseph said, via Nicki Jhabvala‏ of The Denver Post.

Del Rio did indeed review the play, and it changed his opinion.

“Being honest, I think Amari did duck his head [as the Broncos safety approached],” Del Rio said Monday, via Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Del Rio confirmed Cooper tweaked his ankle in addition to being concussed on the play.

Stewart said Monday he understood Del Rio coming to defense of his player but argued it wasn’t a dirty hit. If the league fines him, Stewart said he will appeal.

“Without a doubt,” he said.