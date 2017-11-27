Andy Reid: Alex Smith is my guy

Posted by Josh Alper on November 27, 2017, 1:48 PM EST
Chiefs coach Andy Reid said after Sunday’s 16-10 loss to the Bills that he didn’t think about pulling quarterback Alex Smith from the game and wasn’t thinking about making a quarterback change heading into Week 13.

A night’s sleep and a chance to review the latest tape didn’t do anything to change his mind. Reid said at a Monday press conference that Smith “is my guy” and said that the problems with the offense can’t be solved by making a change at one position.

“Without getting philosophical, and I’m not sitting here with a crystal ball or projecting things like that, that’s not how I roll,” Reid said, via Pete Sweeney of Arrowhead Pride. “We’ve all got a responsibility to do our job at all positions, starting with me, and that’s not getting done the right way. Right? It’s not one guy, and that has to be understood. It’s not one person. We’ve all got to pull together as a football team, in this case, an offensive football team, right now, and get that taken care of as a team. Not one guy. And that’s about as clear as I can be.”

Reid said the Bills “brought five, played zone behind them and pressed on the outside” during Sunday’s game and that the team has to do a better job of beating that kind of defense. The best way to do that is going to come via the air, something the Chiefs were able to do in the early weeks of the season far more often than they have while losing five of their last six games.

Plenty of people doubt Smith will be able to do that, but Reid is either not one of them or unconvinced that rookie Patrick Mahomes will fare any better.

21 responses to "Andy Reid: Alex Smith is my guy

  2. In a weird way this reminds me of the 2012 Niners situation with Smith and Kaepernick. The Chiefs, like the Niners, has a good year going but they seem like they reached their ceiling with Smith. He didn’t lose the job because he stunk m, a change was needed. Kaepernick went onto lead the Niners to an NFC Title due to that change. Not saying Mahomes will do the same but a change might kick everyone on that seem in the butt and get them jump started.

  7. I am a LONG time Chiefs fan, and have been a Pro Andy Reid guy and strong supporter.
    But, the act is wearing thin.
    The inability to get to the level of SERIOUS title contender is becoming frustrating.
    The excuses are getting old.

    I think maybe its time Andy is shown the door at the end of the year, and bring in a fresh HC that can tailor the team with Mahomes.

  8. Agree with the last commentator about it seeming to be a hallmark of Andy Reid’s Chiefs. It would help if they had a QB who was willing/able to throw to his WR’s once in a while…

  12. andy already did this, to disastrous results. said mcnabb was his guy on sunday, went to kolb on monday and gave him the ravens as his debut…

    also said kolb was his guy, then went to vick…

    so andy does what andy does and not alway what andy says…

    but since he has that flak for a g.m., he can always be blamed later….

  18. Andy Reid is a good, not great coach. His tendencies are dyed in the wool — he can script 15 plays from his giant Arby’s Menu and get his team ready after a bye week — but he’s a terrible game day coach, always blows his timeouts before he needs them and will never deliver the goods. We watched him in Philly for TOO LONG and now KC is getting their full taste of big red. Time’s theirs!

  20. Andy’s been around a while. He knows what he’s doing. He’s keeping Mahomes chomping at the bit. If Alex goes down with an injury, he’ll never take another snap in a Chiefs uniform. Andy is no dummy and he’s not getting any younger. Coaches don’t always say what they believe. Actually, they hardly ever say what they believe. They’re much safer staying in robot mode when they deal with the fans and media. Tomlin tries to be honest and we rip him for it. Don’t blame coaches when they lie to us. We demand it.

  21. If you mentioned the phrase “sense of urgency” to Andy Reid he gets a confused look on his face and will ask why you’re speaking in some kind of foreign language to him.

