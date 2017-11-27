Browns likely to wait until Friday to activate Josh Gordon

Getty Images

The Browns can activate wide receiver Josh Gordon to the 53-player roster as soon as today, but it appears more likely they make the move Friday, according to Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. By waiting, the can use the roster spot for another player this week.

The Browns expect Gordon to play Sunday against the Chargers.

Gordon, who was conditionally reinstated by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Nov. 1, has drawn rave reviews since returning to practice Wednesday.

“He’s what I thought he was,” Browns coach Hue Jackson said.

Gordon has not played since 2014, serving suspensions for 54 of the Browns’ last 59 games. But in 35 career games, Gordon has 161 catches for 2,754 yards and 14 touchdowns.