Bucs assistant Todd Monken contacted by Mississippi State

The college coaching cycle is spinning furiously, and one Buccaneers assistant is already in the mix for a job.

According to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, Bucs offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach Todd Monken has been contacted by Mississippi State for their vacancy.

The 51-year-old Monken previously coached at Southern Mississippi, so he knows the area. He was 13-25 there in three seasons.

While he has the coordinator title he doesn’t call plays for the Bucs (head coach Dirk Koetter does). The Bucs wouldn’t necessarily want to lose him with five weeks left, but they’re not going to the playoffs and probably wouldn’t stand in his way if he wanted the job and it was offered.

Then again, they might all be looking for jobs in five weeks, so a head start might be a good thing.