Cardinals are rolling with Blaine Gabbert

Getty Images

Drew Stanton‘s not getting his job back when he gets healthy. He’s been Gabberted.

Via Darren Urban of the team’s official website, Cardinals coach Bruce Arians said a recent run of positive appearances has led him to leave Blaine Gabbert in the starting lineup.

“We’re going to stick with Blaine right now,” Arians said, confirming that Stanton would be the backup from this point forward after recovering from a knee injury.

While they like Stanton and have kept him around as a backup, they’re thinking about the future beyond Carson Palmer, so they might as well give Gabbert another five weeks to see if he could be the guy.

Arians is higher on Gabbert than many people (or, perhaps, just higher), and said he’d have no problem going into 2018 with Gabbert at the helm.

“The way he’s playing right now I’d be very confident,” Arians said.

In the last two weeks, Gabbert is 44-of-72 for 498 yards, with five touchdowns and three interceptions. He also had a fumble in the second half, but moved them crisply into range for a game-winning field goal yesterday against the Jaguars.

Whether Gabbert can continue that kind of revenge-game magic this week against the Rams remains to be seen, but with the Cardinals firmly in “what the heck” (or something) mode, giving Gabbert an extended audition before he hits free agency seems like a reasonable path.

Or it would if it wasn’t Blaine Gabbert we were talking about.