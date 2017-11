Getty Images

The Chiefs waived tight end Ross Travis on Monday. The team did not announce a corresponding move.

It leaves the Chiefs with two tight ends.

Travis, 25, signed as an undrafted free agent in 2015. He spent his first season on the practice squad before making the 53-player roster in 2016 and 2017.

He has played in 17 career games, with eight receptions for 58 yards. That includes five catches for 43 yards this season.