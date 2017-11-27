Chris Clark leaves with ankle injury

Getty Images

The Texans haven’t had much luck with their left tackles this season. Duane Brown held out, played in one game and the Texans traded him to Seattle.

Kendall Lamm played so poorly in the season opener against the Jaguars he was benched during the game.

Chris Clark, who replaced Lamm and has held the job since, left Monday night’s game in the first half with an ankle injury. The Texans list him as questionable to return.

Lamm replaced Clark, because the backup left tackle, Julie'n Davenport, is inactive with a shoulder injury.

Texans outside linebacker Brennan Scarlett also is questionable to return. He has a foot injury.

Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley left briefly to receive medical attention, but he returned.