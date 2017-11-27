Cowboys benching CB Anthony Brown

Getty Images

The Cowboys shuffled their roster a bit on Sunday with defensive lineman Datone Jones coming on board and running back Darren McFadden hitting the road, but those aren’t the only changes they’re making after three straight losses.

The team is also dropping cornerback Anthony Brown from the starting lineup. Brown has started each of the team’s last 10 games, including Philip Rivers‘ 434-yard, three-touchdown dissection of Dallas on Thanksgiving.

“Haven’t made any final determination about roster spots, but we’re going to create some competition on the team,” coach Jason Garrett said on Sunday, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “Rotate guys around and just see how they respond.”

Rookies Chidobe Awuzie and Jourdan Lewis join former Panthers starter Bene Benwikere are in the mix for more playing time with Brown getting demoted. We’ll find out how the Cowboys decide to staff the secondary soon as they face the Redskins in their second straight Thursday game.