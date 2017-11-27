Desmond Trufant joins Devonta Freeman in concussion protocol

Getty Images

Falcons running back Devonta Freeman remains in concussion protocol. He has not played since leaving the Week 10 victory over the Cowboys after only two snaps.

Freeman returned to practice on a limited basis Thursday but an independent neurologist has yet to clear him for contact. The Falcons are hopeful their leading rusher can return this week.

This is Freeman’s second concussion since August and third since November 2015.

Cornerback Desmond Trufant also entered concussion protocol after playing only 25 of 71 snaps in Sunday’s victory over the Bucs, and the Falcons saw cornerback Brian Poole leave with a back injury.

Falcons coach Dan Quinn calls Poole “day to day.”

“As you know, we had two corners go down in Poole and Tru during the game,” Quinn said, via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I thought a lot of [pride] was shown by the [defensive backs] answering when they had to, specifically Ricardo Allen who was in a new spot.”

Allen replaced Poole as the nickel back. C.J. Goodwin replaced Trufant at left cornerback, and rookie Damontae Kazee took over at free safety for Allen.



Allen played 65 defensive snaps, Goodwin 47 and Kazee 32.