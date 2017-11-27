Giants place four on injured reserve, add two linebackers

Getty Images

The Giants will be getting some new faces on the roster ahead of this weekend’s game against the Raiders.

The team announced on Monday that they have placed four players on injured reserve. The list includes right guard D.J. Fluker, who did not play on Thanksgiving due to a toe injury. Fluker joins center Weston Richburg on injured reserve and right tackle Justin Pugh has also been sidelined by a back injury of late.

Linebackers Curtis Grant (knee) and Deonte Skinner (hamstring) were also placed on I.R. and the Giants added a pair of linebackers to fill out the position group. They signed Jeremy Cash, who was released from the Jets practice squad last week and played in nine games for the Panthers over parts of the last two years, and claimed Ray-Ray Armstrong off of waivers from the 49ers.

Cornerback Donte Deayon, who fractured his forearm last Thursday, was the fourth player shut down for the season. The Giants have two open roster spots to fill.