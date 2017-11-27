Jack Del Rio: Hard to understand reasoning for two-game suspension

AP

Raiders coach Jack Del Rio tweeted he didn’t understand the “reasoning” for the league’s decision to suspend his wide receiver, Michael Crabtree, and Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib for two games. Del Rio cited the precedent set by the league in its decision not to suspend Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green and Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey after their fight and ejections earlier this season.

“Hard to understand the reasoning for this judgement based on most recent ruling w/ altercation see WR Cin and DB Jax = 0 games suspended,” Del Rio tweeted Monday night.

NFL Vice President of Football Operations Jon Runyan, in letters to Talib and Crabtree, mentioned sideline and league personnel being endangered during the “melee,” adding that a game official was injured.

Ramsey and Green’s altercation remained on the playing field and involved only the two players.

The league also could have taken into account the history between Crabtree and Talib. Talib yanked the chain off Crabtree’s neck in the regular-season finale in 2016, too, as the two fought.