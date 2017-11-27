Jason Witten not a candidate for University of Tennessee job

Getty Images

Jason Witten is not becoming the next head coach of the University of Tennessee. In case you haven’t heard, he’s the current tight end of the Dallas Cowboys; he signed a four-year extension in the offseason through 2021; and he has no coaching experience.

Of all the silly season rumors, a Fox Sports Radio report said Witten has “expressed interest in immediately taking over as head coach of the Tennessee Volunteers.”

Witten, who is in 15th season, does have a connection to the school. He played there from 2000-02, making 68 catches for 797 yards and seven touchdowns. He returned home during the Cowboys’ bye week this season to watch his Vols.

But he won’t be taking the head coaching job.

“I’ve got the best job in the world,” Witten said Monday, via Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News. “I feel too good right now and what we’re trying to do not only this year but years to come.”

Witten repeated he feels “too good to consider something like that at this point.” He was asked about next year and added, “I don’t see that.”

Not to mention that Witten’s base salary of $7.4 million this season and $5.75 million next season is more than he would get coaching.

Tennessee will have to look elsewhere to fix its mess.