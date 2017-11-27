Kelvin Benjamin has a torn meniscus in his knee

Getty Images

The Bills have provided an update on the condition of wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin‘s knee.

The team announced, via multiple reporters, that Benjamin suffered a torn meniscus when he was injured against the Chargers in Week 11. Benjamin did not play in Sunday’s victory over the Chiefs and didn’t practice last week, although the team still listed him as questionable for the contest.

Coach Sean McDermott was asked specifically about a torn meniscus during his Monday press conference and said that Benjamin did not suffer the injury. The Bills said McDermott thought the question was about torn ligaments, something that McDermott had ruled out a week ago.

McDermott also called Benjamin day-to-day, which may be overly optimistic given an injury that usually keeps players out of action for at least a few weeks.