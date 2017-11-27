Kyle Shanahan: Late TD in debut won’t change Jimmy Garoppolo timeline

Getty Images

Yes, Jimmy Garoppolo made his 49ers debut yesterday, and yes he got them to the end zone for the only time against the Seahawks.

But no, that doesn’t necessarily mean he’s ready to start.

Via Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said he wants to wait to see if Garoppolo is ready to give himself a chance to succeed before making the permanent switch. He went in for the final minute of yesterday’s loss to the Seahawks after C.J. Beathard was injured, and that will also factor into the decision.

“It’s a tough position to be in and you don’t want anyone to get hurt, but Jimmy will have another week,” Shanahan said. “We’ll watch this tape tomorrow, work with him Monday and Tuesday and see what happens at practice Wednesday.”

Beathard left with a left leg injury, but he also hit the back of his head as he fell. Shanahan said they thought it was a bruise to his leg, but he’s having an MRI today.

That left the final 1:07 to Garoppolo, his first action since they traded for the former Patriots backup on Oct. 31. In his three snaps, Garoppolo scrambled for a 4-yard gain, completed a 9-yard pass and then a 10-yard touchdown to Louis Murphy as time expired. It wasn’t enough to make an immediate declaration.

“Those plays have nothing to do with anything,” Shanahan said. “That’s just running around and he made a great play, but no, those have no bearing on it at all.”

If Beathard can’t play, it would offer Garoppolo an easier entrance this week against the Bears. But the way Beathard was hit throughout the day, they may not want to subject their future quarterback to that just yet.