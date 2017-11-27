Lions safety Tavon Wilson needs shoulder surgery

AP

The Lions not only lost Thursday, they left they game battered, and needing reinforcements.

According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, safety Tavon Wilson needs shoulder surgery, and is out for the rest of the season.

Wilson has been dealing with shoulder problems all year, with two other instances. In his absence, the Lions are going to need second-year safety Miles Killebrew to play a bigger role.

Coach Jim Caldwell alluded to other transactions later today, which would likely include Wilson going on IR. Center Travis Swanson also left Thursday’s loss to the Vikings, though there’s no word on the severity of his situation.