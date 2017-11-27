Lions sign Bradley Marquez, Rolan Milligan with Tavon Wilson going to I.R.

Getty Images

The Lions announced several roster move son Monday, including the expected shift of safety Tavon Wilson from the active roster to injured reserve.

Wilson needs surgery on his shoulder after aggravating a nagging injury in the Thanksgiving Day loss to the Vikings and the Lions moved to add another safety to the mix on Monday. They signed safety Rolan Milligan to the 53-man roster from the practice squad.

Milligan spent time with the Cowboys last year after signing as an undrafted rookie and went to camp with the Lions this summer. He’s never played in a regular season game.

The Lions also announced that they have promoted wide receiver Bradley Marquez from the practice squad. Marquez had 16 catches for 125 yards in 30 games for the Rams over the last two seasons.

In addition to those moves, the Lions announced that offensive lineman Joe Dahl has returned to practice and designated him as eligible to return from injured reserve.