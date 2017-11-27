Mike Tomlin: Tony Dungy asked for non-coachspeak, I gave it to him

Getty Images

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin made a headline before his team took the field on Sunday night when he said the Steelers “should win it all” during an interview with Tony Dungy for NBC’s Football Night in America.

Tomlin also talked about the “fireworks” that will come when they face the Patriots in Week 15, which he called a likely “part one” of a two-part saga against the other 9-2 team in the AFC. After the Steelers beat the Packers 31-28 with a Chris Boswell field goal at the end of regulation, Tomlin was asked about his deviation from the usual “one game at a time” approach that most coaches apply to such questions.

“He asked for non-coachspeak, so I was having a conversation with an old friend,” Tomlin said, via the team’s website. “You know I have respect for this process. We have a good football team. I got a great deal of confidence in them. Everybody in America knows that’s a big game. We couldn’t deny that if we wanted to. You guys are going to ask us about it between now and then, so I stand by the statement.”

Tomlin’s certainly correct about how often he and his team will be asked about his proclamation in the coming weeks, especially if they should stumble and lose before getting to the matchup with the Patriots. They avoided that Sunday night, although the way they tussled with a 5-6 Packers team probably won’t win over anyone who doubted Tomlin before kickoff.