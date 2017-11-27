NFL suspends Michael Crabtree, Aqib Talib two games each

Getty Images

The NFL has come down hard on Raiders receiver Michael Crabtree and Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib after they fought on the field during Sunday’s game.

Both Crabtree and Talib have been suspended two games, a punishment harsher than most were suggesting, and one that makes a strong statement from the league office that on-field fights will not be tolerated.

NFL Vice President of Football Operations John Runyan told Crabtree in a letter, “First, you punched a Broncos opponent Chris Harris in the midsection, resulting in him being removed from the game. Then, on the subsequent play, you blocked a different Broncos opponent (Aqib Talib) into the sidelines beyond the yellow media border, well after the play was over. Your actions triggered a melee and endangered various sideline and League personnel, including one of our Game Officials who was injured trying to maintain control of the situation.”

Runyan wrote in his letter to Talib, “”You deliberately ripped your opponent’s chain from his neck just as you did last year when you played against him. Then, when the two of you went to the ground after a subsequent play, you aggressively removed his helmet and threw it in his direction, endangering him and various sideline personnel in the near vicinity. Finally, once you were momentarily separated from your opponent, you again engaged him and threw a punch.”

Both Crabtree and Talib are likely to appeal their suspensions.