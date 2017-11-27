No shutout for Ravens tonight as Texans score first

AP

The Ravens have three shutouts this season. They won’t get their fourth tonight.

After the Texans forced Baltimore to go three-and-out, Tom Savage led Houston right down the field. The Texans needed only nine plays to go 90 yards to take a 7-0 lead.

Savage went 5-for-6 for 53 yards, including a nice 23-yard catch-and-run by DeAndre Hopkins and a 29-yard throw to a wide-open Bruce Ellington.

Lamar Miller scored on a 4-yard run.

The Ravens had three defensive penalties, which helped the Texans’ cause. They had 12 players on the field; Matt Judon was flagged for unnecessary roughness for throwing Braxton Miller to the ground after the whistle; and Brandon Carr gave up 19 yards on pass interference on Hopkins.