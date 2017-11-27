Patriots place Martellus Bennett on injured reserve

Getty Images

Martellus Bennett‘s second stint as a Patriot was a short one.

Bennett, the tight end who was waived by the Packers and claimed by the Patriots this month, has been placed on injured reserve, according to the Boston Globe. Bennett has been dealing with hamstring and shoulder injuries.

Bennett appeared in two games for the Patriots and caught six passes. Last year he played in all 16 games for the Patriots, but he left for a big free agent contract in Green Bay, a contract that the Packers quickly came to regret.

The 30-year-old Bennett has previously said he might retire at the end of this season. So it’s possible he has played his last NFL game. If he decides to play next season, the Patriots would control his rights, although they almost certainly would not want to pay the $6.45 million he will be owed for 2018. The Patriots would likely either ask him to take a pay cut or release him.