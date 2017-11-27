Patriots place Nate Ebner on injured reserve

AP

The Patriots made it official, placing Nate Ebner on injured reserve.

The core special teams player injured his knee on a fake punt in the first quarter of Sunday’s victory over the Dolphins.

Ebner, 28, has played in 82 regular-season games, making five tackles on defense to go along with 74 special teams tackles. He also has appeared in 12 playoff games, with five special teams tackles.

He originally entered the NFL as a sixth-round draft choice out of Ohio State in 2012.

Ebner has played rugby for the U.S. Olympic Team.

The Patriots should soon see the return or special teams captain Matthew Slater, who has missed time with a hamstring injury. He returned to practice last week.

New England also announced the previously reported transaction involving Martellus Bennett, placing the tight end on injured reserve.